Kolkata News | Tangra Gas Cylinder blast: cause damage in several houses

#Kolkata: A large area of ​​Kolkata was shaken again by the explosion of cooking gas. There was a lot of panic among the people of the area. Upon receiving the news, the police rushed to the spot.

The roof of Asbestos house was blown away by a huge noise (Tangra Blast) on Monday morning. The brick wall collapsed. The incident took place in the Tangra Blast area just behind Vaishali Cinema. Not only that house but also 5-6 other houses were damaged as it was a colony area. Going to the scene, it was seen that the door, including the wall of the one-room house, was leaning towards the front. There is no sign of asbestos in the camp. The tiles fell from the tile canopy of the house next door. At least 100 meters away, pieces of asbestos are lying.

Nimai Das, a resident of the house, said gas was leaking from the cylinder, which caused the explosion. Local ward coordinator Swapan Samaddar came and supported Nimai’s statement. He informed the gas delivery boy. They leave without caring about anything. Then this morning, he turned on the gas and went to the store next door to buy something. Shortly afterwards, there was a huge explosion.

Nimai is an electrician by profession. He is not financially prosperous. The gas cylinder was kept near the spot. There is still gas in that gas cylinder. However, the cylinder is intact. There is no sign of ink or any explosion in it. Police have come to the spot and are investigating the matter. The question arises, in describing events in this way. No one was injured in the incident, but the matter is terrible. Bring the ward coordinator triple and go through everyone’s home tent. In the afternoon forensic experts come and inspect the scene and the whole area and collect samples. Their guess is that the explosion came from a gas cylinder, called a ‘vapor cloud explosion’.