TMC said the issue should be seen as a national problem Ghatal master plan should be seen as a national problem! Trinamool in Delhi court under the direction of the leader …– News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: After the state came to power for the third time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reluctant to step down. During a recent visit to the flood-hit Ghatal (Ghatal Master Plan), he instructed the state ministers to approach the central government in person. Irrigation Minister Soumen Mohapatra was instructed to prepare a paperwork and the minister should convene a panel of MPs and MLAs at the Policy Commission in Delhi. Similarly, TMC Ministers are going to visit Delhi.

Trinamool (TMC) Rajya Sabha chief whip Sukhendushekhar Roy said the Ghatal Master Plan has not been implemented for the last four decades. The main reason is lack of money. Hon’ble Chief Minister has approached the Central Government many times. But it didn’t work. The project (Ghatal Master Plan) is not being implemented due to lack of financial assistance from the central government. As a result, vast areas of East Midnapore and West Midnapore are being submerged every year. In addition to the loss of property, farming is being disrupted. People are spending their days in floodplains. “

According to state government sources, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants the project to be implemented as soon as possible. That is why a team of about half a dozen ministers, MPs and MLAs from the state, including Irrigation Minister Soumen Mohapatra, is coming to Delhi at the behest of the Chief Minister. The party includes Minister Manas Bhuiyan, Srikant Mahato, Shiuli Saha and actor MP Dev.

Sukhendushekhar Roy said, “I will be in the party myself. We will try to meet the Minister of Water and Power along with the Policy Commission. In both places we will present the letters that have been issued in the past. They will also be presented. The central government will be requested to look at the ghat master plan from a humanitarian point of view. The state is suffering financial loss due to the fee-year floods.

Ghatal master plan has been pending for the last 4 decades. The Central Water Commission under the Union Ministry of Water Power had allocated Rs 1,239 crore for the project. Initially, the partnership between the Center and the State was 75:25. That is, 75 per cent of the total expenditure will be borne by the Center and the remaining 25 per cent by the State Government. Allegedly, this calculation was changed after the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Center. In many more projects, including the Ghatal Masterplan, the proportional participation of the Center and the States is fixed at half. In other words, the central government will pay 50 percent of the total expenditure. The remaining 50 percent will have to be paid to the state government. The state alleges that the central government has not allocated funds under the new rules. And as a result, many coveted Ghatal master plans are hanging