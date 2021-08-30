Visits SSKM Hospital to see party Member injured in Tripura Attack | ‘Captain’ gave confidence! Abhishek Banerjee at SSKM to see Trinamool member attacked in Tripura …– News18 Bangla

He was brought to Kolkata for treatment in critical condition. Today I went to SSKM Hospital to inquire about his physical condition. The more attacks on our workers in Tripura, the louder our voices of protest and resistance will be. We will continue our struggle to protect the rights of the people of Tripura. On the same day, Abhishek Banerjee spoke about Tripura again on social media.



