A metro tunnel is being constructed under the busy VIP Road

4 mins ago


Work on the top slab began last December. After the lockdown, it was completed with the help of 20 transit mixer machines. 1400 cubic meters of concrete has been used. A few days ago, the roofing work on the metro station of the airport was completed. In about 25 hours, the 40-meter-long, 36-meter-wide, and one-foot-thick roof was completed. Metro officials claimed that the construction of the concrete roof was technically quite challenging. The construction work of Noapara-Airport Metro route has come a long way. Earlier, local trains used to run from Dumdum Cantonment to the airport on this route. Local train service was stopped in 2016. Now that unused part has been demolished for Metrorail work. Using the diamond cutting method, all of the pillars have been cut.



