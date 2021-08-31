Balaji Solutions Private Limited (BSPL) forays into wearable technology with ‘Foxin’

Balaji Solutions Private Limited (BSPL), a leading IT Hardware Distribution House which was established in the year 2001, recently ventured into smart wearable technology through their in-house brand – Foxin. The brand offers a wide range of products like wireless and wires headphones, wide range of smart watches, wireless Bluetooth speakers and wired home theatre systems.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajendra Seksaria, Chief Managing Director, BSPL, Foxin “We are immensely proud of our new line-up of products, which offers a great experience in wearable technology and is the best in quality and design aesthetic. Also keeping in mind an ergonomic aspect, we ensure maximum comfort to the user. At Foxin, we are constantly focusing on technology and innovation to provide products that are best in price and quality.”

Foxin started its operations with a bundle of IT Hardware & Electronic products. In 2019 Foxin mobile accessories vertical was launched with the aim to function as a separate division primarily focusing on USB Data Cables (Micro and Type C), Adaptors, Wired Earphones, Wired Headphones and Bluetooth Compatibles Devices like Neckband, Headphones, and Speakers. Foxin is always committed to developing high-quality products, backed by adequate research and development and has been successful in creating an extra edge in a highly competitive market of IT hardware and Mobility products by constantly keeping up with trends and innovating products that cater to consumer demand.

The house of Balaji Solutions is among the top 10 IT hardware distribution houses in the country that operates on IT, Telecomm & Electronic Lifestyle market. Foxin has extensively worked towards energy conservation and sustainability by adopting improved technology and automation. A few of Foxin’s smart watches include the FOXFIT AMAZE PRO and FOXFIT PULSE, which were developed to monitor and improve health. Foxin has also introduced wireless headphones like C5 and F9 which are extremely sleek in design and offer amazing sound quality.

About Balaji solutions private limited and Foxin (https://www.foxin.in/): Balaji Solutions Private Limited was founded in 2001 in Kolkata (West Bengal). We are one of the Leading IT Hardware & Mobile Accessories Distribution houses in India, in alliance with numerous multibillion global brands catering to a wide array of IT Hardware Peripherals, Imaging & Laptop Consumables and Mobile Accessories. Foxin our in-house Brand was launched in the year 2006, offering a wide range of IT hardware and Electronics products which in a very short span of time has positioned itself favourably in the Indian market and now aspiring for Global Penetration. Company capitalized its Experience and Profound Understanding of the Indian Market and resumed its own Manufacturing Unit in 2019 at Kolkata, West Bengal. Specializing in USB data Cable, USB Wall Chargers, Power Banks for Mobile Phones, Earphones, etc.