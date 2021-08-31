Biswajit Das joins TMC | The Trinamool brought Biswajit back home from Padmaban

#Kolkata: Two wickets in two consecutive days. Trinamool snatched the boys from the BJP’s house. Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joined the BJP on Monday. Biswajit Das, the beloved of Mamata Banerjee, MLA of Bagdar, returned home on Tuesday. Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee raised the flag in his hand and said, “Biswajit Das joined our party against the BJP’s destructive movement.”

The indication that Biswajit is about to return was from the beginning of the year. The Chief Minister has ever sent him a New Year card. He has once again touched the feet of the Chief Minister in the Assembly and bowed down. But the question was the same. If he did not come, then why did you go! Biswajit said in a slightly apologetic tone today, “There was a misunderstanding in the situation that arose then. The job of the people’s representative is to do the work of the people. The people had confidence in me. So I won twice.

Although he has been in the BJP for a long time, he has repeatedly lost his temper. Especially his distance from Shantanu Tagore seemed to be inviolable even before the vote. Biswajit almost never participated in the BJP’s post-poll program. In that context, he said today, “There is no working environment there েরা they are quarreling among themselves every day. So I have left. You can’t stay with those who don’t understand the language.”

Biswajit’s argument is that the Trinamool will get back the lost land of North 24 Parganas. According to him, the North 24 Parganas district will collapse in the coming days.

Biswajit has been an active member of the Trinamool Congress since its inception. Biswajit won the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections on a Trinamool ticket. He changed his mind before last year’s vote. The Mukul leader was seen in Delhi carrying the Padma Shibir flag. But even after joining the BJP, Biswajit could never settle his mind. As if he was not in the team. This time Biswajit was interrupted about that Tolomlo.