BJP MLA Biswajit Das to join TMC today

#Kolkata: The next day after returning home to Bankura MLA Tanmoy Ghosh, another heavyweight came home! Yes, according to sources, if all goes well, the Trinamool will return to Baghdad today with BJP (TMC) MLA Biswajit Das.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a New Year greeting card to Biswajit. In February, when the bell rang, Biswajit was seen facing the Chief Minister. Biswajit bowed with his hands and feet straight. That’s when the conversation about this heart started. The speculation was that Biswajit was on his way back to the grassroots.

At that time, Biswajit himself poured ghee in the speculation. In these few months, his political activism came to a standstill. Biswajit did not go to the BJP training camp. Again Amit Shah went to his area to hold a meeting but Biswajit was not seen on the stage. This is just a few days ago, when the BJP went on a municipal campaign in the fake vaccine case, Biswajit was not seen. Instead, he was chatting with Trinamool Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh at the same time. Dilip Ghosh has completed the organizational meeting of the district, the agitated Biswajit has avoided. Seeing all this, the political circles thought that Biswajit had stepped up to join the grassroots.

According to observers, the seeds of grassroots relations with Biswajit are deeply ingrained in the BJP. Biswajit belongs to Mukul Gharana in terms of political views and path. Despite the change of party, he never publicly made bad remarks against Mamata Banerjee. Turns out, he chose the path of moderation. The affection of the Chief Minister was also unwavering towards him.

Biswajit was a member of the Trinamool Congress from its inception. Biswajit won the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections on a grassroots ticket. Biswajit joined the BJP in Delhi before the Lok Sabha polls last year. The water has rolled far, far away. But neither side allowed the relationship to be bitter. On the contrary, Biswajit’s distance with Shantanu Tagore has been maintained from the beginning. Is eternity going to be composed from that distance? The answer will be available shortly.