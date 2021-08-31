Bowbazar tunnel boring crack | Two years have passed since the disaster! Even today, the residents of Boubazar did not return home

#Kolkata: Exactly two years ago. One house after another collapsed. The whole state was stunned by the Bowbazar accident. Cut to 2021, that Boubazar, Durga Pituri Lane, the broken houses are looking at each other. Walking along the side of the tram line, you will see that the gold shops are still dim. As soon as you push the glass door and enter, you will see the cracked wall. Cracks in the corners of the roof. Even today there is no solution.

Sheel was talking to the members of the house. “I have been suffering from homelessness for the last two years,” says Jayant Sheel. Sheel’s daughter is married, from another house. Sheel had various jeans inside the house. Everything is history now. A year later, when there is only one discussion in the alley of Oli in Boubazar, Boubazar will be normal again. On the other hand, there is only one headache with Boubazar now. When, how will the tunnel boring machine Chandi be brought up.

The process of lifting the tunnel boring machine Chandi started a year after the Boubazar disaster. One house after another collapsed in Boubazar on August 31, 2019. The cracks in various houses including Durga Pituri Lane, Sakra Para Lane are gradually widening. Then one house after another collapsed like a house of cards. Due to which TBM Chandi got stuck in Durga Pituri Lane of Boubazar. The other tunnel boring machine Urbi started working underground though. He slowly finished his work towards Sealdah station. When he reached Sealdah, he turned around and brought Urbi to Chandi. That work has also been completed. Then he too will be removed. KMRCL has finally started work to remove that tunnel boring machine.

A huge cistern is being constructed at Durga Pituri Lane, the metro project construction company, from Esplanade to Sealdah. From which Chandi will be brought. A special machine has been brought from Austria to do that. That machine is known as WTF. Which will lift the tunnel boring machine from about 40 meters below the ground. The cistern at the place where this work is being done is about 40 meters long, 10 meters wide and about 35 meters deep. This deep basin is surrounded by a total of 130 pillars. That pillar is being made of iron. In this case, each of the pillars is connected to each other in such a way that the side of the ground does not collapse in any way while lifting Chandi. If it collapses again, there will be loss of work. Disasters may come down again in the area. As a result, the work is being done very carefully. The WTF machine has already arrived at Durga Pituri Lane in Boubazar from Austria. The work of making the cistern has started and is over.

On the one hand, the work of making iron pillars for the rest of the work is going on. KMRCL Chief Engineer Civil Bishwanath Dewanji said, “All the necessary steps have been taken to remove TBM. It will take at least a few more months to do so. Then TBM Chandi can be removed.” One house after another collapsed in Boubazar on August 31 two years ago. Metro work from the Esplanade to Sealdah is underway. Due to which the work of Metro is disrupted. That work was started following the recommendation of the expert committee. However, it was not possible to work with the TBM Chandi stuck under the ground. As a result, he must be removed. When this whole process is completed, the work of building houses will start again in Boubazar.