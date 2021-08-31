Calcutta High Court: Unhappy couple broke down in tears on the porch of the High Court hoping for justice for their son’s death

Kolkata: Shuvrajit Chatterjee, a high school candidate from Ichapur, did not do it. However, 6 have died The cause of death is still elusive. The family is going to the Calcutta High Court rather than the CBI investigation.

After 1 year, the family received the report of the boy’s covid examination from Belgharia police station on Monday. That report of Calcutta Medical College Hospital is negative. The report of July 18, 2020 has been sent to Shuvrajit’s family for so long

However, on July 10 last year, Murmush Shuvrajit was returned to Midland Hospital in Kamarhati saying he was positive. Family 7 went door to door for him in the hospital Relatives took him from Kamarhati ESI Hospital to Midland Hospital They went to ESI hospital again After that they reached Calcutta Medical College Hospital

Even after that misery was waiting for them Allegedly, on July 10, Shuvrajit was left in the medical college for a long time without any treatment Seeing no way out, helpless mother Sraboni Chattopadhyay threatened to kill herself at the hospital premises After that Shuvrajit was admitted.

Shuvrajit’s family received the news of his son’s death on July 11. Why death? His family went to Baubazar police station at that time to demand investigation. Even after that he approached the Calcutta High Court. The autopsy was conducted by Shuvrajit Chatterjee on the order of the High Court. Covid test samples were taken. However, the cause of death was not stated in the preliminary autopsy report. The cause of death could not be ascertained as various reports did not come in time, the report said.

A year later, Shuvrajit’s mother and father came to the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday after receiving a negative report. The health commission has ordered the family to pay Rs 5 lakh for harassment. The High Court has stayed the compensation. So the family did not get the amount of compensation.

After receiving the report from Calcutta Medical College, it is at least clear that Shuvrajit died practically without treatment in the wrong cowardly report. His mother Sraboni continued to cry on the verandah of the High Court

He passed the high school with good marks, although the result was not seen by Shuvrojit. His father Shankar Chatterjee has pointed the finger at the state health system for his son’s death. The boy’s dream was to become a lawyer and stand by the people. The son’s dream has not been fulfilled, now the family of Shuvrojit, who is seeking help from lawyers, is hoping for justice.

The unfortunate mother and father of the untimely deceased Shuvrojit broke down in tears for a proper investigation on the verandah of the High Court. The case filed by them is still pending. Shuvrajit’s family will appeal for a CBI probe, according to their lawyer Vikram Banerjee. He also said that the matter will be brought to the notice of the judge soon. The Health Commission has directed Kamarhati Hospital to pay compensation for medical negligence and harassment. That case is also pending in the High Court.