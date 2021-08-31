Corona Vaccine News: 4 crore vaccinated in the state, the first dose to 2 crore 8 lakh 32 thousand 214 people

12 mins ago admin



4 crore vaccinations in the state.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Biswajit Das joins TMC | The Trinamool brought Biswajit back home from Padmaban

1 hour ago admin

Bowbazar tunnel boring crack | Two years have passed since the disaster! Even today, the residents of Boubazar did not return home

3 hours ago admin

Hooghly Bridge: Strict police to prevent bus riots on the second Hooghly Bridge, new rules are being introduced. kolkata

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Corona Vaccine News: 4 crore vaccinated in the state, the first dose to 2 crore 8 lakh 32 thousand 214 people

12 mins ago admin

Biswajit Das joins TMC | The Trinamool brought Biswajit back home from Padmaban

1 hour ago admin

Bowbazar tunnel boring crack | Two years have passed since the disaster! Even today, the residents of Boubazar did not return home

3 hours ago admin

Hooghly Bridge: Strict police to prevent bus riots on the second Hooghly Bridge, new rules are being introduced. kolkata

4 hours ago admin

Weather Alert: Winds with thunderstorms in the next few hours, these districts have been warned

4 hours ago admin