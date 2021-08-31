Election Commission to hold meeting with chief secretary Commission begins preparations for by-elections, meets with chief secretary on Wednesday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Election Commission has taken another step in the preparations for the by-elections Tomorrow, the Election Commission has called a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of the states, including West Bengal, where by-elections are pending.

The commission may seek information from the chief secretaries at the meeting on whether the state administration is ready for the by-elections and whether it is possible to hold elections in the current Corona situation in the state. It is learned that the full bench of the National Election Commission will hold the meeting with the Chief Secretaries through virtual.

According to sources, the commission may hold a meeting with state chief secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi at 3 pm on Wednesday. The Chief Secretary is not on a visit to Panagarh with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday to attend the Election Commission meeting.

It is learned that the Chief Secretary has been informed to keep abreast of the situation in the state. In particular, the Commission may seek information on the situation in the constituencies where by-elections or postponed elections are to be held. According to sources, all this information will be presented to the officials of the commission through a presentation

There are by-elections in five centers of the state and elections are remaining in two centers As the Corona situation is under control, the state administration is in favor of holding elections as soon as possible Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur constituency in the by-election According to the rules, he has to win the election within six months of the announcement of the results