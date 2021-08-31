How is the illegal sand mining still going on? Nabanna gave a strong message to the district governors – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nabanna is taking a tough stance again on illegal sand mining. The state has already formulated a policy on sand mining. But then why illegal sand mining in the state? This time Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi himself expressed his displeasure. According to sources, the chief secretary on Tuesday gave strict instructions to the district magistrates to stop illegal sand mining.

According to sources, the district magistrate sent a strong message on the directive of the chief secretary, saying, “There are still allegations of illegal sand mining in different parts of the state.” There have also been allegations of illegal sand mining in Dwars in North Bengal. It is very surprising that illegal sand mining is going on even after giving clear instructions about illegal sand mining. Necessary steps have to be taken against the police super, land revenue officers who are operating illegal sand mines in this manner. A task force needs to be formed, which will ‘constantly monitor the sensitive areas’.

Nabanna has expressed a strong attitude towards illegal sand mining as well as overloading. Incidentally, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim had a meeting with the district magistrates a few weeks ago on overloading. Several instructions were also given to prevent overloading. Even then, overloading has not been stopped. Due to this, the district governors have been given strict instructions about overloading. RTOs have also been asked to be set up in the districts. Police were also instructed to check the overloading every day. The transport secretary has been asked to report the amount of overloading every day. According to sources, the Chief Secretary has given this instruction to the district magistrates regarding overloading.

The state government has already formulated a specific policy to curb the illegal sand mining. It has made it clear that no new sand mining will be allowed for the time being. Besides, it has been informed that no mine will be renewed. The chief secretary has met with the district magistrates more than once to stop illegal sand mining. But even after that, the Chief Secretary has expressed his displeasure over how the illegal sand mining is still going on, according to sources. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to North Bengal next week. The Chief Minister can also hold administrative meetings with the districts of North Bengal. But before that, after allegations of illegal sand mining in Dwars, Nabanna has taken a tough stance.