Intercourse with the promise of marriage! The student complained against the teacher of Jadavpur University

#Kolkata: Jadavpur University has been in the headlines for various reasons. Jadavpur Vidyalaya means the story of a revolutionary education. Every year the students have to fight hard to get the opportunity in this school. However, this time the allegation of intercourse with the promise of marriage came up from this university. A student of Jadavpur University has lodged a complaint against a professor.

It is alleged that he has been having intercourse with the student of Jadavpur University for a long time. He was also promised marriage. However, the teacher did not speak. After that the student complained. The complainant has submitted a written complaint to the university. Not only that, the student has also lodged a complaint of sexual intercourse with Jadavpur police station with false promise. “We have received the complaint and the investigation is underway,” said Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, vice-chancellor of Yadav University.

The student told police, “I have told everything about my allegations. I have told the university and the police everything. Let there be an investigation.” However, the professor who has been accused of rape has not yet been contacted. The university has begun an investigation into the whole matter. Claims that there should be punishment if necessary.

Incidents of rape or sexual intercourse with the promise of marriage are not new in India. Occasionally, fearless people are found from UP to Bihar or Madhya Pradesh. The fate of all of them is not judged properly. But there are many incidents that are suppressed. Not known. Family members also do not want to talk about their daughter. Thinking about various social pressures. But now society is changing. Girls have learned to understand their rights. Is also protesting. This kind of incident of student with teacher is also not new. Events that almost come to the fore. Which is to really get up in the fall. However, this allegation against the teacher of Jadavpur University is quite sensational!

Somraj Banerjee