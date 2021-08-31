No one to get corona vaccine without coupon pb– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time, if there is a coupon in the districts, the vaccine (Corona Vaccine) will be given. According to sources, the state is going to take new steps in this regard. According to sources, the Chief Secretary has already given this instruction to the districts. On Tuesday, there were allegations of chaos in Murshidabad, Jalpaiguri, centered around the vaccination center. Due to him, the chief secretary held an emergency meeting on Tuesday. According to Nabanna sources, the district magistrate has given 7-point instructions to give the news vaccine. Earlier, Kolkata Municipality was giving Corona Vaccine using this method. This time the district will walk on that path, according to sources.

1)The school buildings that will be vaccinated should have the necessary space or a large field.

2) Crowds or gatherings need to be controlled.

3) Coupons must be paid through the health department or ICDS staff.

4) Those who have coupons will get the vaccine.

5) Coupons should be given at least one or two days in advance to those who want to get vaccinated.

) Task forces should be formed in different districts with ADM, Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy Health Officers.

) The police officers of the centers where the vaccine will be given should be informed so that IC Rao of the police station can know about the vaccination venue.

) Booth-based vaccines can be given in the case of vaccines like the government camp at the door. In this case, it is believed that the crowd will come under control if the booths are vaccinated.

According to Nabanna, the Chief Secretary expressed concern over the incident at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri. Extreme chaos was observed in Dhupguri while taking the vaccine. It is learned that some people were injured as a result of which.

Somraj Banerjee