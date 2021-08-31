state government | ‘Someone’s poushmas someone’s defeat’! State revenue from overloading is about 33 crore!

#Kolkata: The same thing is said, “Someone’s Poush month is someone’s defeat.” In the last three months, the state government has earned around Tk 33 crore from overloading. The top echelons of Nabanna are claiming that it is practically unprecedented. Not only that, Nabanna thinks that collecting so much money from overloading is positive to prevent overloading. A few weeks ago, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim held a meeting with the district magistrate and police superintendents on overloading. The meeting directed several points to prevent overloading. However, the state has taken a tough stance on overloading since last June. Since then, the Department of Transportation’s survey has found that over 10,000 vehicles have been fined for overloading from various national and state roads across the state.

According to sources, a total of 29,558 vehicles were checked in June. Of these, 2698 vehicles have been seized for overloading. In June, the state earned Rs 6 crore 16 lakh from overloading. On the other hand, a total of 46349 vehicles were checked in July. Of these, 3610 vehicles have been fined for overloading. In July, the state earned Rs 98 million from overloading. A total of 58,290 vehicles were checked in August. Of these, 3461 vehicles have been fined for overloading. As of August 26, the state has earned 15 crore 74 lakh rupees.

On Tuesday, the chief secretary gave strict instructions to the district governors about overloading. On Tuesday morning, the district governor was directed to send a report on how many vehicles are being checked every day for overloading. Besides, the police superintendent told the commissioners in a video conference on Tuesday evening that the police should be more vigilant to prevent overloading. The upper echelons of Nabanna think that overloading can be brought under complete control if the police are more vigilant in the case of the huge revenue generated by the state.

Somraj Banerjee