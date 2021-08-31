state government | ‘Someone’s poushmas someone’s defeat’! State revenue from overloading is about 33 crore!

17 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The same thing is said, “Someone’s Poush month is someone’s defeat.” In the last three months, the state government has earned around Tk 33 crore from overloading. The top echelons of Nabanna are claiming that it is practically unprecedented. Not only that, Nabanna thinks that collecting so much money from overloading is positive to prevent overloading. A few weeks ago, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim held a meeting with the district magistrate and police superintendents on overloading. The meeting directed several points to prevent overloading. However, the state has taken a tough stance on overloading since last June. Since then, the Department of Transportation’s survey has found that over 10,000 vehicles have been fined for overloading from various national and state roads across the state.

According to sources, a total of 29,558 vehicles were checked in June. Of these, 2698 vehicles have been seized for overloading. In June, the state earned Rs 6 crore 16 lakh from overloading. On the other hand, a total of 46349 vehicles were checked in July. Of these, 3610 vehicles have been fined for overloading. In July, the state earned Rs 98 million from overloading. A total of 58,290 vehicles were checked in August. Of these, 3461 vehicles have been fined for overloading. As of August 26, the state has earned 15 crore 74 lakh rupees.

On Tuesday, the chief secretary gave strict instructions to the district governors about overloading. On Tuesday morning, the district governor was directed to send a report on how many vehicles are being checked every day for overloading. Besides, the police superintendent told the commissioners in a video conference on Tuesday evening that the police should be more vigilant to prevent overloading. The upper echelons of Nabanna think that overloading can be brought under complete control if the police are more vigilant in the case of the huge revenue generated by the state.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Piya Banerjee

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Acid Attack At Annadapur: Acid Attack At Annadapur

11 mins ago admin

How is the illegal sand mining still going on? Nabanna gave a strong message to the district governors – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Calcutta High Court: Unhappy couple broke down in tears on the porch of the High Court hoping for justice for their son’s death

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Acid Attack At Annadapur: Acid Attack At Annadapur

11 mins ago admin

state government | ‘Someone’s poushmas someone’s defeat’! State revenue from overloading is about 33 crore!

17 mins ago admin

Balaji Solutions Private Limited (BSPL) forays into wearable technology with ‘Foxin’

2 hours ago admin

How is the illegal sand mining still going on? Nabanna gave a strong message to the district governors – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

Calcutta High Court: Unhappy couple broke down in tears on the porch of the High Court hoping for justice for their son’s death

6 hours ago admin