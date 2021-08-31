Tanmoy Ghosh VS BJP | Winning team change! Why did Tanmoy! BJP will demand an answer

#Kolkata: The BJP will write a letter to Tanmoy Ghosh today to clarify its political position. Next Monday, Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari will apply to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to dismiss Tanmoy Ghosh as MLA under the anti-defection law. Yesterday, Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh left the BJP and joined the Trinamool.

The BJP is blowing normally with Tanmoy’s house. Bishnupur in Bankura was one of the few areas where the BJP was able to cut its mark in the race for 200 seats. Realizing Tanmoy’s chances, the BJP gave him a ticket the day after he joined the party. On that Monday, Tanmay again picked up the flag of Ghasful Shibir from Bratya Basu’s hand. Shuvendu Adhikari’s body language is proving that the BJP is not taking the matter well. Shuvendu Adhikari clearly says that if he stands in the by-election, the person who gives tea in the BJP office will lose to him even if he gets one vote. The explanation of the political circles is that the morale of the lower castes should not be broken, that is why Shuvendu used such harsh words.

Why did Tanmoy leave BJP even after winning? After hearing the question, the young MLA Tanmoy said on Monday, I went to the BJP in the hope of development. But the BJP is pursuing vindictive politics. He wants to occupy Bengal by force. So I made this decision.

As soon as Mukul Roy left the party, Shuvendu used the anti-defection law as a tool. Shuvendu’s weapon is the same in Tanmoy’s case. Shuvendu hinted at the next day’s fight without keeping the veil on.

Opposition leaders in the state are reluctant to follow the vengeance theory. His argument was that Tanmoy left the party in the face of constant police pressure.

But there are questions elsewhere. Before the vote, Tanmoy left the grassroots and joined the BJP. How open will the common people and supporters of the area be to accept the return of the cable now? However, the grassroots close think that Tanmoy has come and the door is not open for the rest. Trinamool supremo has left some room for moderates.