Heavy rains are forecast in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa in the next 48 hours. There will be heavy rains in Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Madhya Pradesh. Rainfall is likely to increase from Friday in eastern Indian states like Orissa and northeastern Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya. Rains will increase in Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry areas from Thursday. Photo- File – Input- BISWAJIT SAHA