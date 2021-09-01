Bangla News: Think again and again before picking up more goods in the lorry! 33 crore fine in 3 months!

#Kolkata: Strict surveillance of the state. Overloading in Kamal State. The state is keen to stop overloading completely. Strict surveillance is going on at every check post.

29556 car tests in the state in June

2698 overloaded vehicles were seized

The amount of fine – 6.16 crore

In July, 48349 vehicles were tested in the state

Overloaded vehicles were seized in July – 3610

The amount of the fine – 10 crore rupees

In the August report

Cars have been tested – 56290

Overloaded vehicles were seized – 3461

The amount of fine – 15.64 crore

First fine – Rs 20,000 and Rs 2,000 per tonne (extra) Second fine – Rs 40,000 and Rs 2,000 per tonne (extra) Third fine – Penalty and permit canceled Fourth fine – Penalty and registration canceled ——- There are already a total of 5 checkposts in the state . Barobisa, Boxirhat, Asansol, Jhargram and Shaktigarh. The state transport department is planning to increase the number of these checkposts. A high level meeting has been held in this regard. Besides checking in Way in Motion in Birbhum, Burdwan, Hooghly, Murshidabad districts. It has been decided to increase surveillance in North Bengal. The state government has already increased the axle load. Earlier, 10 wheelers used to carry 18 tons of goods. Now the product is carrying 19 tons. The 12-wheeler carried 20 tons of goods. Now the product is carrying 24 tons. Before 14 wheelers used to carry 25 tons of goods. Now the product can carry 29 tons. And 8 wheelers used to carry 9 tons of goods. Now the product is carrying 12 tons.

As a result, traders have benefited a lot from the increase in the quantity of these products. Truck Federation leader Sajal Ghosh said, “We have demanded the state government to increase the axle load. The state has kept our demand. Even after this, those who are overloading are doing wrong. We are on the side of the government.” According to the estimates given by the state government, the amount of overloading has decreased by 32%. However, the government is not willing to show extra confidence in the whole matter. The reason is that despite repeated raids in several places in the state, no solution has been found. Many have become bad habits. That is why the state government is going to increase the number of surprise visits to catch overloaded cars.