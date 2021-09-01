Bengal By Polls: By-elections in the state before Pujo? Letter with information is going to the commission!

#Kolkata: The state government wants by-elections in Bengal before Pujo. The state is sending a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner in this regard. The Corona situation in the state is now under control. In urban areas, 80% of vaccinations have been completed. The state has no problem voting at the moment. The Chief Secretary of the state is giving a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner stating that. The letter is being sent today via email, according to sources.

Chief Secretary Harekrishna Dwivedi also mentioned this in his meeting with the Election Commission. However, the National Election Commission sat in a meeting with the chief secretaries of different states. In a statement issued after the meeting, the commission said it had not yet made a decision on whether to hold the election. Necessary steps will be taken when all the information comes from the states.

However, on the same day, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain also held meetings with the Chief Electoral Officers of different states. According to commission sources, the West Bengal CEO told the meeting that if by-elections were to be held in the state, it should be done now. The reason, he said, is the Pujo holiday from October 10 to 24. Currently, the flood and corona situation in the state is also under control. So now is the ideal time to vote.

The Deputy Election Commissioner wants to know more about the Corona situation in the state, Pujo’s leave, from the Chief Electoral Officer of the state. The Chief Electoral Officer of the state then informed him about this. Prior to the meeting with the chief secretaries, it was learned that Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain may visit the state soon.

The Chief Secretary has already been informed by the Election Commission to keep a thorough information on the Corona situation in the state. In particular, the Election Commission will scrutinize the corona reports of the centers where by-elections will be held or Assembly polls have been postponed. Incidentally, the Trinamool is already repeatedly lobbying the commission for by-elections, while the BJP is not in favor of by-elections in the state right now.