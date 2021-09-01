BJP Meeting: Two wickets in two days, then who! BJP meeting in a hurry to understand the mind?

#Kolkata: The MLAs of the three organizational districts were called to the BJP’s state office on an emergency basis. Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari and Shamik Bhattacharya will hold a special press conference at the BJP office in the state today. According to sources, more than 10 MLAs can be seen at the state office.

But why this hurried meeting! It is believed that this is the Biswajit-Tanmoy effect. Two MLAs have left the party in turn. One of the two newly defected MLAs is from Bishnupur district and the other is from Bangaon district. It is believed that all the MLAs of these two organizational districts were called to the party headquarters on an emergency basis to prevent a rift in the two districts. The MLAs of Bankura organizational district were also called.

According to political observers, even if the BJP holds meetings in these three organizational districts, very big faces from these three places are less likely to go to the grassroots now. In Bangaon, Subrata Tagore does not want to leave Shantanu Tagore’s circle. On the other hand, Ashok Kirtaniya-Manaspati Dev’s camp is far away, but Ashok Kirtaniya has no regrets about the team. The same applies to Bankura and Bishnupur. Then why the sudden meeting! Political circles say that the BJP can give the task of restoring the morale of the MLAs.

However, the leaders are well aware that these three districts are not likely to have big names in the list of grassroots housewives. From that point of view, the question is, why didn’t the BJP call other districts for meetings? Is the BJP at ease with MLAs like Parthasarathy Chatterjee?

It is pertinent to note that the party’s general secretary Amitabh Chakraborty is holding an important meeting in North Bengal today. Only those who are in that meeting and those who are not will be able to understand how strong the BJP’s strength is in the north.