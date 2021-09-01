By Polls Bengal: ‘If by-election is done now,’ CEO’s report smells of voting again in the sky of Bengal

#Kolkata: When is the state by-election? The noise is about state politics. In this situation, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain held separate meetings with the CEOs of different states before meeting with the Chief Secretaries of different states on Wednesday. According to commission sources, the CEO of West Bengal told the meeting that if you vote, it should be done now.

As a reason, he said, there is a holiday from 10 to 24 October. Currently, the flood and corona situation in the state is under control. So now is the ideal time to vote. The Deputy Election Commissioner wants to know the details of the state’s corona situation, Pujo’s leave, from the Chief Electoral Officer of the state. That’s when the CEO of the state informed him about this.

Before holding a meeting with the Chief Secretaries, the Deputy Election Commissioner held a separate meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer or the CEOs of the states. According to that source, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain may come to the state soon.

In fact, the Election Commission is taking one step forward in the preparations for the by-elections Today, the Election Commission has held meetings with the Chief Secretaries of the states, including West Bengal, where by-elections are pending. The commission is seeking detailed information from the chief secretaries to know how well the state administration is prepared for the by-elections, the current state of affairs in the state and whether it is possible to hold elections in the event of floods.

It is learned that the Chief Secretary was informed earlier to prepare all the information about the Corona situation in the state. In particular, the commission wants to look into the situation in the constituencies where by-elections have been held or voting has been postponed. According to sources, all this information will be presented to the officials of the commission through a presentation Incidentally, the Trinamool has repeatedly lobbied the commission for by-elections, but the BJP is not in favor of by-elections in the state right now.