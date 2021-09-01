CBI: Complainants’ allegations of police inaction, CBI to summon concerned police officer

#Kolkata: The CBI team in the district alleges police inaction in most places in the statement records of the victim’s family. And so this time the CBI will summon other officers including the investigating officer of the police station area where the allegation of police inaction has been received. Why inaction in investigation? Why the allegation of negligence? Why is the investigation so slow after receiving the complaint? According to the statement of the complainant’s family, this time the CBI is working against the inaction of the police ⁇

Thirty-one FIRs have been registered so far Among the three FIRs registered on Monday night, the CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the rape and murder case in Nandigram. According to CBI sources, Akash Yadav’s family informed the CBI that there was no political clash behind it The family told the CBI that there was no political clash behind Akash’s death. He suddenly fired in trouble with those who had been killed If necessary, the then investigating officer of Jagddal police station will be questioned to know the exact information of the incident However, the CBI will look into whether this incident is political or their own problem

After the results of the vote, a young man named Akash Yadav was called from his house in Purania area of ​​Jagddal on May 2 and shot dead. The incident was initially reported to Jagddal police station Following the post-poll violence (murder, rape and violence against women), the CBI accepted the High Court order. The CBI visited several districts including Shitalkuchi and Jagddal yesterday On this day, the CBI team from several districts including Nandigram went to the houses of the victims and recorded their statements. According to the statements of various oppressed families, the CBI is going to summon the investigators to find out the role of the investigating police officers in the police inaction in different districts.

ARPITA HAZRA