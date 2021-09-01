CBI poll Violence investigation Before his death, the CBI will record the last Facebook live of the BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar

#Kolkata: The CBI has taken the statement of the Facebook live video made before the death of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, who was killed in Narkeldanga police station area of ​​Kolkata, as a statement of death. The CBI is expected to report to the Calcutta High Court six weeks later on the progress of the probe into the post-poll violence. In that report, the CBI will refer to the Facebook live video that Abhijit Sarkar made on his mobile shortly before his death as his death statement. The CBI will also send Abhijit’s mobile phone to the Central Forensic Lab to verify the authenticity of the video and call recordings.

Abhijeet Sarkar, a BJP activist from Narkeldanga, was allegedly bombed outside his house on May 2 after the Assembly results came out. The name of the leader can be heard. Not only that, he called some police personnel and non-officers for help, but Abhijit Sarkar said in detail.

Abhijit’s grandfather Biswajit Sarkar handed over the phone to CBI DIG Akhilesh Singh on Monday. Biswajit Sarkar said, “Since noon on May 2, outsiders have been roaming around the house, cursing and threatening to kill. We have called Narkeldanga Police Station OC Shubhjit Sen for security. We have also called the Lalbazar control room and talked to the force. No one helped.” “I was annoyed when I called at the end. I gave all the call recordings to the CBI. I told the CBI that the attack was carried out with the help of some political party leaders. I will see the end of it.”

The CBI today collected the DNA report and postmortem report of the Abhijit government from the Calcutta High Court. The CBI has already visited Narkeldanga on two occasions and visited the spot. Abhijit also took statements from Sarkar’s mother and grandfather.

The CBI has been given the task of investigating the murder and violence against women in the post-poll violence case as per the order of the Calcutta High Court. Delegations have visited various districts in West Bengal where post-poll violence has taken place. Statements have been recorded by family members of the victims. In the meantime, apart from Barrackpore, Bhatpara, Shyamnagar, Naihati, North and South 24 Parganas, the CBI’s Special Investigation Team has also visited Birbhum and Asansol. On Tuesday, the CBI went from Nizam Palace in Kolkata to Nandigram and Khejuri in East Midnapore. The CBI team came to the house of a resident of Khejuri, who was tortured in the post-poll violence. The three-member delegation spoke with family members. Allegations of rape surfaced on the morning of the 5th, shortly after the results of the vote came out. In this case, the victim was approached by the Supreme Court. I want to know the details of the incident by talking to him on that day. Another CBI team went to Nandigram. CBI officials also met the families of some of the victims there.