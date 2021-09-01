Dilip Ghosh warns strict action against two MLAs who resigned and joined TMC

#Kolkata: BJP has taken two wickets in two days. Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh and Bagdar MLA Biswajit Das have returned to the grassroots. When the house is in disarray in the storm of Trinamool (TMC), Dilip Ghosh is breaking it but he is not spitting. Dilip, angry over the housebreaking incident, wants to get rid of these two MLAs. He is threatening to take strict action against the MLAs.

Dilip Ghosh said, “They were not BJP leaders. They won by getting party tickets. Action will be taken against them under anti-party law. If necessary, there will be a court party.”

Apart from Mukul Roy’s party, the leaders of Padma Shibir want to take the same stance in the case of these two BJP MLAs. At that time, Shuvendu wrote a letter to Speaker Biman Banerjee seeking dismissal of Mukul’s MLA post on the anti-defection law. According to sources, the BJP may follow the same path in the case of Tanmoy and Biswajit. Besides, Shuvendu Adhikari sent a letter to Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das on Tuesday. The letter contains paper cuttings taken from the media as proof of their joining another party. It took a week to explain why the two MLAs left the party.

On Monday, Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh picked up the Trinamool flag from Bratya Basu. On Tuesday, Trinamool general secretary Perth Chatterjee and Kakli Ghosh returned Biswajit Das to the Dastidar team. Biswajit has been an active member of the party since its inception. He left the party following the path of Mukul Roy before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But Bonibana has never been very good in the new team. On the contrary, the distance between the MLA and Shantanu Tagore was clear from the beginning. Shuvendu Adhikari claimed that Tanmoy was being pressured by the police so he changed parties. However, the crows also know that Biswajit wanted to return home.