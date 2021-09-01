ED names five accused including two ministers in Narada Narad case chargesheet submitted by ED

#Kolkata: The ED filed chargesheets against five people, including two state ministers, in the Narad case On the same day, ED 7 submitted the chargesheet to the special CBI court of the city sessions court The chargesheet names Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra, Shovan Chatterjee and IPS officer SME Mirza. They have been charged under the Prevention of Financial Misappropriation Act Following the submission of the chargesheet, the court directed the five to appear on November 18

The five named in the chargesheet were each arrested by the CBI in the Narad case Everyone is currently out on bail In the chargesheet, ED 7 has asked for maximum punishment against the five accused Although the names of the five were directly charged, the names of several other leaders involved in the Narad case were also mentioned in the chargesheet. They are Mukul Roy, Shuvendu Adhikari, Saugat Roy, Kakli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasoon Bandyopadhyay, Aprupa Poddar and Iqbal Ahmed. In the chargesheet, the ED said that their investigation against these leaders is underway

The five accused in the chargesheet are Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Madan Mitra. As a result, they will be summoned to appear in court through the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly The other two accused Shovon Chatterjee and SMH Mirza will be summoned directly

The CBI arrested Firhad, Subrata, Madan and Shovon in the Narad case soon after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were released. Later they got conditional bail

Amit Sarkar