Egg Price in Bengal: Do you know why egg prices are rising? What is the solution, said the Chief Minister himself

#Kolkata: On the one hand, the increase in the price of petrol-diesel, cooking gas, in that sense, the price of daily necessities is the confidence of the common Bengalis. The new addition to the price of eggs. For some time now, a chicken egg has been selling for six and a half rupees, and somewhere it is being sold for seven and a half rupees. The reason for this is of course the flame of inflation. But just so? If the state produces as many eggs as it needs, will the price of eggs increase so much? The question was raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself. The issue of increase in egg prices also came up in the face of the Chief Minister at the ground breaking ceremony of a factory in Panagarh on this day. “We have to import 3 million eggs daily,” he said. That is also the reason why there may be such an increase in prices, informed sources said. However, the chief minister claimed, “We have increased egg production by 40 per cent.” Pointing out further solutions, the Chief Minister said, “Make duck poultry, the government is subsidizing.”

Chicken and eggs are all sources of non-vegetarian protein within the reach of the lower class. But many people are in trouble as the price of that egg continues to rise uncontrollably. Egg sellers, however, say that the price of eggs has gone up in the wholesale market. It has also affected the retail market. Even in government brand Haringhata shops there is a final shortage of eggs than required. Although the price of eggs and meat is relatively low, there is not enough supply.

Incidentally, Haringhata stalls have been opened in different areas of the district from the city in the last few years. But shopkeepers are angry with the supply of eggs and meat from government agencies. Many people complain that things are not matching as required. Nothing is coming on time. According to Haringhata Farm, an average of 75,000 to 80,000 eggs are produced in Haringhata every day. Of these, 26,000 eggs went to the ‘mother canteen’. The remaining eggs were sent to 320 deer stalls in Kolkata and suburbs. Although expected, the problem could be resolved in July. But it still hasn’t happened. At the same time, prices are rising at a stormy pace. That is why on this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointed out both the problem and the way to solve it.