Exclusive: Meat Scandal Kolkata | Bhagar case verdict rejected in the High Court! Is it safe to eat in a hotel?

#Kolkata: State pushes High Court in Bhagar case. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya dismissed the verdict in one of the Bhagar cases. The verdict of the Bangaon court was rejected on Wednesday. The two convicts were sentenced to five years in jail and fined Tk 1 lakh. The verdict was given by the Additional District Judge of Bangaon on 26/07/2019. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya dismissed the verdict. The High Court also directed to release Swarup Sen from jail immediately.

In 2016, the state became agitated over the Bhagar incident. At that time, several municipalities were involved in the campaign. There were allegations of selling rotten, low quality meat and fish under the cover of Bhagar. The campaign against multiple hotels and restaurants continued Lots of arrests. Bangaon municipality was not left out. Police with Bangaon municipality in the name of 5 May 2018 Pur Abhiyan. Rotten meat and fish were recovered from two well-known restaurants in Bangaon town wi fi and Makali Hotel.

Police recovered 6 kg of rotten meat and 3 kg of rotten fish. The investigation claimed that fish and meat were poisonous The verdict was announced in June 2019 after an investigation by the Bangaon police. The Bangaon court pronounced the verdict under sections 262 and 283 of the Indian Penal Code. That is why 2 people were convicted and the rest were acquitted by the lower court

In no way dismissal is the judgment of the lower court

Plaintiff’s lawyer Anjan Bhattacharya states, 1) The chain of evidence is not clear in the police investigation. There is some ambiguity in the investigation. 2) There are multiple flaws in the police investigation. 3) If the rotten meat is cooked, there is no statement of the buyer who has eaten the food where he says that he got sick after eating the food. He said that the High Court has accepted our arguments.

With such an observation of the High Court, the future of the Bhagar cases is in question. If someone who is sick after eating at a hotel or restaurant does not complain or cannot take their statement, there will be a gap in the investigation.