Explain the political position, Shuvendu wrote a letter to two outgoing MLAs – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das, two MLAs who left the BJP and joined the Trinamool. Shuvendu wrote a letter to the two MLAs to state their political position within seven days Incidentally, Bishnupur BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool on Monday. Bagdar MLA Biswajit Das left BJP and returned to Trinamool yesterday

Like Mukul Roy, the BJP will follow the path of demanding the dismissal of MLAs by enforcing anti-defection laws against Tanmoy and Biswajit. Earlier, the opposition leader wrote a letter to the two MLAs asking them to clarify their political position

In a letter to the two MLAs, the Leader of the Opposition wrote that the media had reported that both of them had joined the grassroots. As a result, within seven days of receiving the letter, they should clarify their political position to the Leader of the Opposition Otherwise, it will be assumed that they have left the party and entered the grassroots

Retaining party MLAs has now become a big challenge for the BJP In the last two days after Mukul Roy, two BJP MLAs have registered in the ruling camp As a result, the number of BJP MLAs was reduced to 72 It is not unknown to the BJP leadership that many more are stepping towards the grassroots As a result, BJP Shibir 7 wants to take a tough stance against the defectors in order to dissuade them The opposition leader also demanded that the anti-defection law be implemented against Mukul Roy after he changed his party. That hearing is also going on Shuvendu Adhikari has also warned to file a case in the High Court to enforce the anti-defection law in the state. However, even after that, the change of party of BJP MLAs is not going to be stopped