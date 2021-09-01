Fake Water Purifier: Fake water purifier is installed in the office of the police officer himself! A big cycle of fraud was caught

Kolkata: A fake device for filtration of drinking water was installed in the office of the police officer himself. After the matter came to the notice of the company, the police came to know that the purifier machine was fake. Later, the Enforcement Branch of Kolkata Police was named in the investigation into the allegations of the water purifier company. The investigation led to the arrest of Raju Ghosh and Abhik Roychowdhury from Calcutta, but later another was arrested.

Based on the information provided by them at that time, the police confiscated a large number of counterfeit items starting from Garfa police station and Muchi Para police station area, starting from R&D systems, pumping calls, filters. The three were arrested.

After interrogating the three in police custody, Yugalkishore Dam, an officer of the Enforcement Branch, reached Delhi with his team through the sources provided by them. The Enforcement Branch of Kolkata Police arrested a businessman named Binoy Srivastava from Delhi’s Subhash Place police station area. On August 25, police searched Binoy’s godown and found a fake water filter worth Tk 130,000. Binoy was brought to Kolkata on transit remand by the police. When he was taken to court, the court granted him bail.

After questioning them, the police came to know that the actual price of the water purifier machine was Tk 18,000. The merchants of Calcutta used to buy it for 600-700 rupees. Those who used to work for that company have left the company and are selling these counterfeit goods. Ordinary people are being deceived into believing them as their former acquaintances. As the police cheated.

Allegedly, those rogue traders have been running this business for three to four years. Where people are looking for the right water purifier to prevent waterborne diseases, the sight of counterfeit goods being sold in the market in this way has caught the eye of detectives.