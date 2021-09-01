Gas in Ashoknagar: Huge reserves of natural oil and gas in Ashoknagar! Remember? The Chief Minister said …

#Kolkata: Last year, West Bengal found its place on the world oil map. Natural oil was found in Ashok Nagar in North 24 Parganas. Shortly after the discovery in November last year, the then Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, visited Ashoknagar and said that the Center wanted to start commercial production of underground oil in Ashoknagar, 48 km north of Kolkata, in the North 24 Parganas district. It was also inaugurated by Dharmendra. But it did not appear that much work has been done on it. On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue at the ground breaking ceremony of a polyfilm factory in Panagarh. Oil was found in another place. Research is going on with everything. Highlighting the availability of oil in Ashok Nagar, the Chief Minister actually tried to convey that if the oil extraction in Ashok Nagar proceeds properly, the whole area will change. The industrial map of the state may also change.

Oil was discovered in the ground floor of Ashok Nagar in November last year. In the same month, ONGC sent the oil found in the ground to the Indian Oil refinery in Haldia for testing. His report also said that the oil could be produced commercially. The reserves of oil and natural gas in Baigachhi mouza on the Habra-Naihati road in Ashoknagar shocked the whole country.

It is to be noted that several such oil wells have been found in the Bay of Bengal near the Sundarbans. But all those oils proved to be commercially unfit. But that did not happen in the case of Ashoknagar. In Ashoknagar, it is said that it is possible to produce one lakh cubic meters of gas per day from a gas well and 15 to 16 cubic meters (1 cubic meter = 1000 liters) of crude oil per day from an oil well.

It is learned that 100 wells will need to be drilled to produce oil and gas in Ashok Nagar in North 24 Parganas. After that, the state government has given three and a half acres of land to ONGC. More land, of course, is needed. If oil and natural gas production in Ashok Nagar goes in the right direction, the state government will also get crores of rupees in revenue every year. On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee touched on the oil issue of Ashok Nagar while highlighting the industrial image and potential of the state.