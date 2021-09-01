‘Girl calls boyfriend in empty house’! Acid attack in the face of neighbors, four arrested four man arrested in acid attack case at Anndapur pb– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Acid Attack At Annadapur! The incident took place at Anandapur in Kolkata. The girl called her boyfriend to the empty house. And the neighbors are reluctant to accept this issue. Why does the girl call her boyfriend in the empty house? The acid attack centered on this incident. The girl’s family members threw acid at the protesting neighbors.

The shocking incident took place at a residence in the area of ​​Nonadanga (Acid Attack At Annadapur) railway colony in Anandapur. Allegedly, a neighbor woman came to Gautam Mitra and his wife Sanchalika around 8.30 this morning to lodge a complaint. Allegedly, Gautam’s daughter Indrani called her boyfriend to the empty flat. In the absence of parents, the boy called his friend more than once. Allegedly, it is ruining the environment Because everyone has a girl in the house. The incident sparked an argument between the two sides.

The Gautams then beat the protesting woman. The defendant then called the other women to cover up the incident. Then the trouble escalated. Family members of the affected neighbors said that when the women of the neighborhood approached Gautam, Gautam and his family threw acid (Acid Attack at Annadapur) at the protesting neighbors. Four people were injured. Anandpur police station was informed after the incident. Gautam Mitra, wife Sanchalika Mitra and son Devjit Mitra and daughter Indrani Mitra have been arrested.

Forensics has already collected samples. Trying to find out where he bought Acid Attack At Annadapur. Anandapur police have started investigation into the whole matter. The question is, is society being bold? So the parents threw acid on the neighbors after hearing this incident? Why is it so vindictive to throw acid? One of the injured had serious eye injuries. Anandpur police are investigating the whole matter.

