Gold trader beaten on the open road! CCTV footage captured the beating

#Kolkata: Traders attacked by syndicate matabbars. The incident took place in Garfa area. On August 30, at around 2 pm, gold trader Amit Das was attacked by some people. CCTV footage shows the gold trader being beaten by several people. A man wearing a yellow vest was seen beating him. The man’s name is Pradeep Ghosh. The injured Amit Das had to be taken to SSKM Hospital for treatment.

After the incident, the attackers left the area with threats. Their identities are known, they are all associated with the syndicate business in the area. According to gold trader Amit Das, he has a long-standing gold shop on Haltu School Road. He was promoting the building where the gold shop is located. In the video, a man wearing a yellow vest broke into one of her flats. Gold trader Amit Das is yet to get Rs 8-9 lakh from the broker to whom he sold the flat.

But before paying the full amount, the broker named Pradeep Ghosh forced the person to enter the flat. Amit Das went to talk to Pradeep Ghosh about that tomorrow. Then the broker called a few more and the gold trader attacked him. Amit alleged that one of the people who came had a firearm. They said they took the initiative to loot gold shops.

Amit is known as a BJP activist in the area. His statement is that since he joins the BJP, the oppression on him is increasing day by day. Amit complained that even after showing everything from CCTV footage to Garfa police station, his complaint was not accepted in any way. He also alleged that the duty officer had treated him inhumanely by making him stand outside the police station. Garfa police have taken a general diary in this incident. The police station has not started any case yet. As a result, Amit is scared to go to his gold shop. He is not getting police help.