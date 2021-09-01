Kolkata News || Unspeakable insults and beatings! Mother tortured trying to set fire inside the police station! Then …

#Kolkata: He abuses his mother in vulgar language for no reason. If anything by beating. The helpless old mother went to the Ekbalpur Police Station to lodge a complaint against her son. But the police did not find a solution before, will there be a solution at all? Thinking about all this, he entered the police station premises, poured kerosene oil on his body and tried to set it on fire. However, a woman policeman who was next to her saved her life from the accident. Gunadhar’s son has been arrested on the basis of the allegations. Khas is a city dweller stunned by such an inhuman incident in the heart of Kolkata.

According to police sources, the victim was identified as Shakila Khatun (60), a resident of 40/4 Ekbalpur Lane. He came to Ekbalpur police station around 12:30 pm on Tuesday to lodge a complaint against the boy. But when he reached near the police station, he tried to set fire by pouring kerosene oil in a plastic bag and pouring it on his body. Without wasting any time, the female police personnel caught him at that time. After the incident, the woman felt sick and was taken to SSKM Hospital for first aid.

Meanwhile, the accused son Farooq has already been arrested on the basis of his mother’s allegations. The abused woman’s daughter alleged that her brother and brother’s wife often abused and beat the mother. When the unrest broke out again on Tuesday afternoon, the mother was beaten again. Unable to bear this physical and mental torture, Shakila Khatun went to Ekbalpur police station to lodge a complaint against her son. He then tried to set himself on fire by pouring kerosene oil on the police station premises in extreme frustration and demanding the arrest of his son.

Saurajyoti Banerjee