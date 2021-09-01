Left Front Tmc: Kanti’s organization at the center, will the leftists end the speculation and share the stage with the grassroots?

#Kolkata: Not only disaster, the Left was completely shattered as a result of the assembly vote in Bengal. Leftists do not have a single MLA. Instead of allying with the Congress and ISF, the Left Front has lost its votes. Mamata Banerjee has become the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time by defeating the BJP. That is why Mamata Banerjee has now become the main opposition face in the whole country. The Trinamool leader has already started working hard to oust Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also called on the Left in the BJP opposition alliance. Left Front Chairman Biman Bose recently made it clear that the Left in the state is finally going to give more importance to the BJP opposition than the Mamata opposition. “At the all-India level, we are ready to work with anyone in the anti-BJP movement from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Kohima,” he said. And this time the leftists are going to take the path against the center at the same time with the grassroots.

The West Bengal State Disability Conference and other organizations are set to protest against the central decision to relocate NILDD (formerly NIOH), a central body for the treatment and research of the disabled, from Banahugali in Kolkata. The protest will start on September 3 in Banhugli. Left leaders as well as grassroots leaders like Dola Sen and Tapas Roy will be present there. And it is clear that the Trinamool and the Left are going to divide the space on one stage by removing the crossroads.

Former Minister of State and Left Leader Kanti Gangopadhyay is the omnipotent leader of the State Disability Conference. And Kanti Gangopadhyay has lost the election from Raydighi again. Then he criticized the left. Mamata Banerjee praised. This time the grassroots-left is on the same stage in that Kanti program.

Earlier, Left Front Chairman Biman Basu had said, “The Left is ready to work with all those who are against the BJP.” According to the political circles, it is not surprising that the Trinamool, CPM will continue to hold hands in 2024 despite the skepticism. It remains to be seen whether the process will start on September 3.