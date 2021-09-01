Mamata Banerjee announcement | Mamata is a big decision for Lakshmi’s treasure! From now on the bank will be open till this time ….

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has extended the working hours of banks in the state. So far in the corona situation, ten to three jobs were being done in the banks of Bengal. The Chief Minister informed today that the bank will be open from this time till 5 pm.

I want to write my name in Lakshmi’s store project bank account. Just as the customer has to stand in a long line to make an account, so the bank employees have to be reluctant to make so many accounts in less time. With that in mind, the bank will be open from now until 5 pm.

The Chief Minister was present at the ground breaking ceremony of an industrial factory at Panagarh Industrial Estate. Apart from announcing the opening of the bank, he also made several urgent announcements from here. He announced two new policies to create a conducive environment for industry in the state. 1) Ethanol Production Promotion Policy 2) Data Center Policy.

The Chief Minister further said, “The destination of the IT sector in the country is now Bengal. The state government will provide all kinds of assistance for the data centers. An investment of Tk 20,000 crore will create 4,000 jobs.” Mamata clearly explains her bird eye art. He emphasized the Deucha Pachami project. “My next destination is Deucha-Panchami. I hope the first phase will start in two to three months. The state government has its own land for the first phase. I will provide jobs, houses, schools and everything for the second phase.” “

Besides, the Chief Minister’s plan is to make Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport an international airport in the next two years. He calculated that there were already 30 helipads in the state.

On the same day, the All India Banking Officers Confederation also informed that from now on, the banks will be open for customers till 4 pm.