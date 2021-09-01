Mamata Banerjee wants Narendra Modi to withdraw price hike of LPG, petrol and diesel Cooking gas, petrol-diesel prices should be reduced, Mamata seeks Modi’s intervention – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded the direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the hike in oil prices like petrol, diesel and kerosene, including cooking gas. Mamata Banerjee tweeted this claim on this day He also lashed out at the BJP government for being ruthless

“I am deeply saddened to see the BJP government so ruthless and anti-people,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter. Cooking gas, petrol, diesel and cooking oil prices have risen unprecedentedly. It has had a devastating effect on ordinary people and their families

It pains me deeply to see how apathetic the @ BJP4India government is and how anti-people their policies are! We have seen unprecedented hikes in petrol, diesel, cooking gas and cooking oil. This has taken a heavy toll on our people and their families. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EVuA4vW9C3– Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) September 1, 2021

This is absolutely unacceptable and unpardonable. I would request the Hon’ble Prime Minister to kindly act upon the concerns of our people and withdraw such hikes, immediately. (2/2) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) September 1, 2021

The Chief Minister further wrote, “It is unforgivable and unacceptable.” My request to the Prime Minister, please take into account the concerns of the general public and immediately withdraw this increased price.

On Tuesday, the price of subsidized cooking gas increased by another point As a result, ordinary people are thinking twice about buying cooking gas like buying petrol and diesel Rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas have been voiced by the grassroots inside and outside Parliament. This time Mamata Banerjee demanded the direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi