Mamata Banerjee wants Narendra Modi to withdraw price hike of LPG, petrol and diesel Cooking gas, petrol-diesel prices should be reduced, Mamata seeks Modi’s intervention – News18 Bangla

7 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded the direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the hike in oil prices like petrol, diesel and kerosene, including cooking gas. Mamata Banerjee tweeted this claim on this day He also lashed out at the BJP government for being ruthless

“I am deeply saddened to see the BJP government so ruthless and anti-people,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter. Cooking gas, petrol, diesel and cooking oil prices have risen unprecedentedly. It has had a devastating effect on ordinary people and their families

The Chief Minister further wrote, “It is unforgivable and unacceptable.” My request to the Prime Minister, please take into account the concerns of the general public and immediately withdraw this increased price.

On Tuesday, the price of subsidized cooking gas increased by another point As a result, ordinary people are thinking twice about buying cooking gas like buying petrol and diesel Rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas have been voiced by the grassroots inside and outside Parliament. This time Mamata Banerjee demanded the direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Left Front Tmc: Kanti’s organization at the center, will the leftists end the speculation and share the stage with the grassroots?

1 hour ago admin

Bangla News: Think again and again before picking up more goods in the lorry! 33 crore fine in 3 months!

2 hours ago admin

ED names five accused including two ministers in Narada Narad case chargesheet submitted by ED

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Mamata Banerjee wants Narendra Modi to withdraw price hike of LPG, petrol and diesel Cooking gas, petrol-diesel prices should be reduced, Mamata seeks Modi’s intervention – News18 Bangla

7 mins ago admin

Left Front Tmc: Kanti’s organization at the center, will the leftists end the speculation and share the stage with the grassroots?

1 hour ago admin

Bangla News: Think again and again before picking up more goods in the lorry! 33 crore fine in 3 months!

2 hours ago admin

ED names five accused including two ministers in Narada Narad case chargesheet submitted by ED

2 hours ago admin

Durga Puja 2021: Long holiday puja, get rid of big plans! When is the office closing, opening or when?

3 hours ago admin