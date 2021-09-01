Suvendu Adhikari | Concerned over wickets, not North Bengal, Shuvendu cancels tour and runs to North 24 Parganas

#Kolkata: The BJP is fearing a split in the Bangaon party due to Biswajit Das’s change of party. So, Suvendu Adhikari is going to Bangaon today after discussing with General Secretary Amitabh Chakraborty and Dilip Ghosh. The only goal is to stop the flow of grassroots joining Biswajit’s house.

Biswajit Das joined the BJP in 2019 holding the hand of Mukul Roy. Biswajit, a two-time Trinamool MLA, is a popular face in North 24 Parganas. He gave the message by joining the grassroots yesterday. He told the BJP that the North 24 Parganas would collapse in the coming days. Initially, his remarks were blown away by BJP district president Manaspati Dev of Bangaon. He said, “I would have shown my hand if I had known before when he became an astrologer. But Biswajit’s remarks on behalf of the party are not being taken lightly in any way. And the activism of Shuvendu Adhikari proves that.”

It was said that Shuvendu Adhikari would reach North Bengal on September 1. There was to be a meeting with 29 MLAs. It was heard that he could sit with the MPs. Encouraging the workers, taking responsibility for the promises and understanding the minds of the lower castes were the agenda of Shuvendu’s visit to North Bengal. But Biswajit Das was shocked by the sudden donation of this chess to the North 24 Parganas. That is why Shuvendu Adhikari is changing the itinerary. Going to North 24 Parganas.