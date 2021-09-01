Suvendu Adhikari on Mukul Roy: Is Mukul Roy really sick? Shuvendu Adhikari claims explosives!

#Kolkata: State Opposition Leader Shuvendu Adhikari has filed a petition seeking dismissal of party MLA Mukul Roy under the anti-defection law. This has already been heard more than once in the house of Biman Banerjee, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Although Shuvendu was present twice, Mukul Roy was absent. However, Biman Banerjee has also summoned Mukul Roy. In this situation, Shuvendu Adhikari demanded, ‘Mukul Babu has been kept at home in a sick condition. He is not attending the PAC meeting either. We will spend, we will keep accounts, this is the policy of the grassroots known as Katmani. ‘

Mukul Roy is still a BJP MLA. But he returned home and joined the Trinamool Congress. The BJP then demanded that Mukul resign from the legislature. But as an anti-Trinamool MLA, Mukul was made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The BJP has gone to court with that.

Meanwhile, two more BJP MLAs have already returned home on the way to Mukul Roy. After the transfer of Bishnupur MLA Tanmoy Ghosh and Bagdar MLA Biswajit Das, Dilip Ghosh and Shuvendu Adhikari sat in a meeting with the MLAs of organizational districts like Bankura and Bangaon at the BJP state office. After the meeting, Shuvendu said, ‘Trinamool leaders and their private limited company need more MLAs after 213 MLAs. That is why two MLAs who have no contact with the party have joined. Since the Chief Minister is not an MLA, Perth Chatterjee is the leader of the Trinamool Party in the Assembly. He was the one who gave the thumbs up to the anti-defection law. The law was insulted.

Although Shuvendu’s challenge is, ‘I have proceeded as per the procedure regarding BJP’s Mukul Roy, I have filed a public interest case to dissolve the PAC committee. I have also sent notices against Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das in accordance with the law. The location must be clarified within seven days. Whatever is to be done, I will do. ‘ The Leader of the Opposition of the state added, ‘Multiple MLAs have also been included in the Rajya Sabha elections. It does not seem that the opposition at that time had any goodwill towards this. But we will see in the end, I kept saying it. ‘

The Gerua MLAs have also resorted to legal means to demand a speedy settlement of the Mukul issue. Despite three hearings before the Speaker, BJP MLA Mukul Roy did not attend. The speaker informed him that he was ill. Shuvendu Adhikari also raised questions about the illness.