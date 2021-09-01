Viswa Bharati university moves to high court requesting police protection Visva-Bharati pleads for police deployment at High Court to end stalemate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Visva-Bharati authorities approached the Calcutta High Court to end the stalemate A case has been filed in the Lakata High Court on behalf of the university to restore normalcy on campus An application will be made to the court tomorrow for a speedy hearing A bench of Justice Rajshekhar Manthar of the Calcutta High Court is scheduled to hear the appeal

For the past few days, there has been a stalemate in Visva-Bharati over the siege and protests. The university has appealed to the police to deploy police on campus to normalize the situation. The RGO has also been informed that the state government should take appropriate legal action against the protesters Besides, necessary security requests have also been made at the residence of the Vice-Chancellor

On January 9, three students were accused of vandalizing the door of a chamber of a professor of economics at Visva-Bharati University. The executive committee of the university investigated the incident On August 26, the executive committee announced the decision to expel the three students for three years A section of students and professors joined the movement demanding commutation of the sentence of three students The Vice-Chancellor has been kept under siege Due to which a stalemate has been created in the university premises