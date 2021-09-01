Weather Forecast: Active monsoon in Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, rain in all places including Kolkata
Even in North Bengal there is still no relief from rain Rain will continue in several districts of North Bengal Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in several parts of the country It will rain in the area adjacent to Delhi-NCR Moderate to heavy rains are forecast in several areas, including Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. More than one area will float in heavy rain with lightning Photo-File