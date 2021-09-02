Babul Supriyo: Why the huge vote rate in Tollygunge? Explosive allegations after ‘leaving’ politics Babul Supriya!

#Kolkata: He was a BJP MP and Union Minister, not only that, he was also the leading face of the Bengal BJP. But he had to lose his ministry post during the expansion of Narendra Modi’s cabinet. After that Babul Supriyo announced to quit politics. However, he did not resign as an MP. He announced that he will continue to work for the people. However, in the meantime, the BJP had fielded him from the Tollygunge constituency in the Assembly polls. But he lost by a huge margin to the grassroots. Finally, after so long, Babul opened his mouth on Facebook with that rate. At the beginning of the post, he wrote, ‘First of all, don’t blame Tollygunge unnecessarily – I don’t think they have voted for me to lose by 50,000 votes. People there gave me a lot of votes but our new boys could not handle the vote count.

After leaving politics suddenly, the rate of thorns? Babul writes, “I decided to write about a total of five things on the way to ‘post-politics-life’. I have already written about four subjects, subject number five, I thought I would write about ‘Taliganj’ at the very end – I am writing today and this is the ‘last episode’.

They gave them everything but could not deal with the ruling party’s ‘experienced census specialists’ inside the census centers. And with this ‘Experienced Counting Specialist’ of the ruling party, the Dummy candidate as a Counting-Agent could not handle the huge number of misdeeds that had crept in. Not only in Tollygunge, the same thing happened in most of the counting centers all over Bengal !!! Just after three rounds, I am sharing the video I posted with you today with this article! You can also see the post I made at the cut! ‘

However, he wrote in his address to the voters of Tollygunge, ‘Again, do not blame Tollygunge. Arupbabu’s ‘Ulla-der’ is ‘cheering’ me to lose by 50,000 votes – let me do it. I don’t know any way to stop it In my opinion, democracy has lost but the victory has been ‘theirs’ – I don’t know if the people of Tollygunge are happy with Arupbabu’s victory – I will not make any comment.