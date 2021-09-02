Bengal Post Poll Violence: CBI files first chargesheet today

#Kolkata: The CBI has filed the first chargesheet in the Post Poll Violence case. The CBI has so far filed 34 new FIRs in post-election violence cases in the state. The CBI has filed the chargesheet in connection with various murders in the state.

According to the intelligence sources, the investigation team is going to the district one by one, recording the statement. The CBI’s activities have taken another dimension as the chargesheet was submitted so quickly in a murder case in Nalhati. Meanwhile, the CBI has arrested four people in connection with the post-poll violence investigation in Nadia.

Investigative teams also visited the spot in Kolkata and several districts on Thursday. Detectives have spoken to the families of the victims. CBI investigators went to the Presidency Central Jail and took statements from four accused in the murder of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, a resident of Narkeldanga police station area in Kolkata. Sujoy Ghosh, the investigating officer in the murder of BJP activist Haradhan Adhikari, a resident of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas, was questioned at the CBI office CGO complex in Salt Lake.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused in the murder of BJP activist Manoj Jaiswal at the Rampurhat District Court in Birbhum on Thursday afternoon. It is alleged that Manoj Jaiswal, a resident of Nalhati, was beaten to death by miscreants on May 14 after the assembly results. On behalf of the family, a murder charge was lodged against 5 people at Nalhati police station. A total of five people, including the main accused Mainuddin Sheikh, Azimuddin Sheikh, Imran Sheikh, Farooq Ali and Jahedi Hussain, were charged in the investigation. Apart from Farooq and Jahed, the district police arrested the other three. Of the three arrested last week, Azimuddin was granted interim bail. The court granted him conditional bail due to physical illness.

Meanwhile, the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) went to Nalhati in Birbhum to investigate the post-poll violence case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Talked to the family of the deceased. The CBI officials took the details of the case from the investigating officer of Nalhati police station. The CBI can know that one of the accused has got bail.

Today, Thursday, the other two accused are also going to apply for bail. Accordingly, the CBI hastily filed a chargesheet in the district court today. In the chargesheet, the CBI said, “The investigation is at an early stage. If the accused are granted bail at this moment, the investigation will be damaged. Defendants can go out and destroy evidence. The fugitives need to be caught by interrogating the detainees. The accused need to be interrogated in their own custody to find out the ‘motive’ of the murder, under whose direction the murder took place, and who else is behind the murder. The court then rejected the bail pleas of the two arrested and accepted the chargesheet of the CBI.

Sukant Mukherjee