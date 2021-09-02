Big news according to the Election Commission, Pujo is already the instrument of voting in Bengal? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Before Pujo, the music of voting is going to be played in Bengal (West Bengal By Polls). At least the activities of the Election Commission are giving that indication. The Election Commission on Wednesday held a meeting with the chief secretaries of the states where there are by-elections. At the meeting, Chief Secretary of the state Harekrishna Dwivedi gave a detailed account of the situation in the state.

He said, now is the favorable time for voting in Bengal. The state’s chief electoral officer also told deputy election commissioner Sudip Jain that it was important to hold the polls before Pujo. He also said that the flood situation in the state is now under control along with Kovid. In such a situation, the full bench of the Election Commission is going to sit in a meeting on the by-elections of different states on Friday. The political parties are also on the way to start preparations on the basis of that possibility.

According to commission sources, the full bench of the Election Commission is likely to sit on Friday. Various political parties recognized by the commission have sent their reports or opinions to the commission with votes. They are likely to be reviewed. The commission held a wide-ranging meeting with various states yesterday to prepare for the elections. They are likely to be reviewed on Friday. In that case, the commission wants to have a thorough discussion with the political parties on how they want the vote after examining the views of different states.

If there is a vote in that case, then what will be the campaign strategy? His guidelines are also likely to be discussed at length, Election Commission sources said on Friday. However, a spokesman for the commission said yesterday that a final decision had not yet been made on whether the vote would take place. The full bench of the commission has not yet sat on it after sending the views of various political parties recognized by the commission. In that case, if there is a meeting tomorrow, it is going to be an important meeting, at least in the inner circle of the commission.