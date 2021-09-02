Cbi ‍ | Rail: CBI raids South-Eastern Railway office, big secret leaked! Everyone is surprised …

#Kolkata: Suddenly the CBI raided the railway office. But why? To find the answer to the question, there was a commotion in the office of South Eastern Railway on Thursday. CBI. According to sources, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has arrested two high-ranking railway officials on the same day. What are the allegations against them? Allegedly, they took a large bribe.

According to CBI sources, one of the arrested is a high-ranking female officer. Another person is being detained and interrogated. Earlier in the day, the CBI’s anti-corruption wing raided the Gardenrich office of the South Eastern Railway. Allegedly, two officers were arrested while taking bribe in Hatena. How long have they been involved in this immoral act? All those issues are being investigated.

Meanwhile, a CBI team went to the Presidency jail on Thursday to investigate post-poll violence. The CBI’s special investigation team went to the Presidency Jail to interrogate the five people arrested in the murder case of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, who was killed in Kankurgachhi. Earlier, the Central Intelligence Agency had filed a petition in the Sealdah court.

On the same day, another CBI team went to the Dubrajpur court to investigate the post-poll violence. They applied for questioning of the three accused in jail custody in the murder case of BJP activist Mithun Bagdi. With that permission, they also went to the Surrey Correctional Institution yesterday. According to sources, Lakshmi Bagdi, accused in the Mithun Bagdi murder case, may have a narco test or may be interrogated and interrogated in some other way. The CBI is going to inform the court that the application should be granted.

Meanwhile, the state government has approached the Supreme Court against the order of the CBI probe into the post-poll violence. The Calcutta High Court recently directed the CBI to investigate allegations of murder and rape based on a report by the Human Rights Commission. On the other hand, in the case of less important allegations like vandalism, eviction, beating, seats were formed. The state government has accepted the state court’s appeal against the High Court’s verdict. Although there was already speculation that the state government might go to the apex court. That is why a caveat has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the original plaintiff.