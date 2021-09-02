CM Felicitate 1700 successful students in board and joint entrance exam 1700 masterpieces to welcome students to the Chief Minister! Mamata Banerjee’s big announcement about scholarship – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: And not 75 percent, from now on students will get Vivekananda Scholarship only if they get 80 percent marks. This was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a reception for the students of the state today. At the same time, to encourage the students, each student was given a laptop and a bunch of books. The words of the students congratulating them on the future of the state were heard again and again on the face of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. At the same time the issue of student credit card also came up.

On this day, the top ranked students of each district were present in the virtual felicitation. The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) congratulated the students of Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Joint Entrance 2021 and Madrasa Board for their unprecedented success in the examination. At the same time, Mamata encouraged everyone to brighten the face of the state in their studies by producing better results in the coming days.

The Chief Minister informed the students that from now on more students will get scholarships under Vivekananda Scholarship. There is also Oikyasree for minorities. Shikshasri is for students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Mamata spoke to students from Medinipur, Burdwan, Murshidabad, Malda and Nadia districts one by one. He said the students are the pride of the state. Students show more new direction. He reminded that student credit card has been introduced for the convenience of students. Students can enjoy this kind of government benefits.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a reception to the students till the first 10th place of secondary and higher secondary. This time too the Chief Minister has maintained the tradition of that reception. On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a reception to the students from Navanna Sabhaghar. Kriti students from different districts were present in the office of the district magistrate and SDO office. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave them a virtual reception on the day.

By the way, this year’s secondary-higher secondary (Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Joint Entrance 2021) exams were not held in Corona but the joint exams were held. The results have been published one by one. The students have set an example of one hundred percent passing the medium once. The Higher Secondary Education Parliament decided to pass the higher secondary examination with the mediation of the state government, respecting the sentiments of the students. The results of the State Joint Entrance Examination were then released. The results were published in 20 days of the exam and 99 percent passed there. The first was Panjjanya De of Rahara Ramakrishna Mission. Soumyajit Dutta of Second Bankura District School. And the third Bratin Mandal is a student of Shantipur Municipal School, said the president of the Joint Entrance Board.