Construction of new houses in Boubazar may start early next year – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Will have to wait another two years. After that the residents of Boubazar will return to the surrounding area including Durga Pituri Lane. Bowbazar will get back the residents here. Residents will also return to their old neighborhood. But there is only one sorrow, Shil and Baral will see the change of that familiar house, familiar porch, familiar neighborhood.

Read more– Horoscope 2 September; Take a look today

At midnight on August 31, 2019, several houses in Boubazar collapsed. The Shil-Barals are still sitting with the pain of losing everything. The officials of Calcutta Metro Rail Corporation Limited are in charge of this work NC Carmali, General Manager (Project) of the company, said, “We have to be very careful when it comes to working in Boubazar. Because there is still a lot of water under the ground. Water is constantly coming out. We are working very carefully by grouting. We don’t want Any danger that comes with working too fast or in a hurry should be re-created. “

Read more-Meeting in North Bengal, Shuvendu-Dilip himself in the dark? Mahanatak is now within the team …

Work has already begun. Work is underway to bring up the tunnel boring machine Chandi. However, in addition to bringing Chandi here, some parts of another tunnel boring machine ‘Urbi’ will also be brought. As a result, the construction company and KMRCL are proceeding with utmost care while doing these two works. So far, a total of 48 houses have been fixed Of these, 23 houses have to be rebuilt completely. The remaining 23 houses will be renovated. And this work will start from next December or January. As a result, it will take 1 to 2 years for the lost residents of Boubazar to return home. AK Nandi, General Manager (Admin), KMRCL, said, “We are in constant touch with all the families. We have shown them the design. We will decide after talking to everyone. We are by everyone’s side.”