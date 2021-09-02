Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari Meeting in North Bengal, Shuvendu-Dilip in the dark? Mahanatak is now within the team …

#Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari wanted to highlight the picture of the press conference held on Wednesday. But by then a snake bite had been caught in Lakshindar’s living room. Yes, the complication with the BJP’s meeting of five BJP MLAs in North Bengal is within the party. State President Dilip Ghosh did not know about the meeting. According to sources, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari knew, but he was not invited to the meeting.

According to a supported source, Dilip Ghosh himself raised the issue in a virtual meeting of the state BJP the night before the meeting. There will be a meeting with party MLAs in North Bengal, but the matter was not discussed with the state president. Dilip raised the question. Shuvendu then said that Manoj Tigga had informed him that the meeting would take place, but did not invite him to the meeting. By then, however, the news had spread in many media outlets that Shuvendu Adhikari was running to North Bengal to solve the problem of erosion.

State BJP general secretary Amitabh Chakraborty intervened in the situation. He wants an explanation from Manoj Tiggar. Because Manoj, the chief whip of the party in the assembly, was the main initiator of this meeting in North Bengal. BJP sources said that Manoj admitted his mistake while asking for an explanation from Amitabh. He made a mistake, he did not understand, such a mistake will never happen again – Manoj is said to have said this in a virtual meeting. .

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that the news of the meeting did not reach several MLAs on time. A section of the party claimed that BJP MLA Gopal Saha of Malda was not invited properly.