Durga Puja 2021 || Do not overdo it! Kolkata will see 300 crore Durga Pujo this time

#Kolkata: Several years ago, Durga Puja 2021 spread across Kolkata with ‘so big truth’ hoardings. From Chaturthi, crowds of people from the city to the suburbs began to gather to see that ‘true’ i.e. giant Durga Tagore in the patriotic park. This time the city will see 300 crore Durgapujo. Courtesy Barisha Sorbojonin. The 300 crore mandapa is being built little by little in the pujo premises of Barisha.

Already hoardings have started reading in different parts of the city. The hoarding reads ‘300 crore pujo this time !!!’. But there is no mention of who or what is worshiping this huge budget. In the time of Corona Atimari where people are trying to bring salt. Although pujo, all the clubs have reduced the budget, how is it possible to do pujo with so many crores of rupees? There has been a lot of speculation about that. But 300 crore is being worshiped in Barisha.

How is it possible to worship such a big budget in this difficult time? To find out, we contacted Barun Ghosh, one of the officials of Barisha Public. He made it clear at first that “our theme is 300 crore pujo, but the budget for pujo in 2021 is not 300 crore at all. The budget is less this time than other times.” But the story that Krishanu Pal, the theme maker of Barisha, told about the theme with less budget or more, is also quite thrilling. This time the theme of Barisha Sarvajanin is a story full of history. The emperor Chatterjee who did the research to implement that story Pujo. Subrata Gangopadhyay will build the idol in harmony with the mandapa.

According to Krishanu, 415 years ago, pujo was limited to one class only. During the reign of Jahangir, in 1805, a king of 12 Bhuiyans, Kangsanarapana, took the challenge to make it a universal puja with a kind of challenge. The pujo at Taherpur in the present-day Rajshahi district of Bangladesh was planned for the very next year, with a budget of Rs 9 lakh at that time. But on the death of the king that pujo was stopped at that bar. This time the history of the puja of 1808 will come up in the public mandapa of Barisha. And then the current market value of 9 lakh rupees is 300 crore rupees. So this time the public worship of Barisha is ‘300 crore worship’.

