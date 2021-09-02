Ethanol Policy And Data Policy got cabinet approval | Work within 24 hours of the announcement of the Chief Minister! Ethanol and data policy approved by cabinet …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Panagarh Industrial Estate announced two plans. First, Chief Minister CM Mamata Banerjee announced the creation of an Ethanol Policy for the production of biofuels like Ethanol Policy. Besides, the Chief Minister announced to formulate a data policy. Within 24 hours of the announcement, the state cabinet on Thursday approved the two policies.

After the state cabinet meeting, Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “Employers are encouraged to invest in these two sectors. The investment potential will increase for them. Today, the state cabinet approved these two policies (Ethanol Policy Data Policy). Will be given. “

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Panagarh Industrial Estate said, “Ethanol is an environmentally friendly fuel. It requires broken rice to make. This fuel can also be used as an alternative to petrol-diesel. One and a half thousand crore rupees will be invested. “

In this context, Industries Minister Perth Chatterjee said, “The use of ethanol will enrich the economy of the farmers.” On data policy, Industries Minister Perth Chatterjee said, “A lot of money will be invested in IT centers in the state. Those who want to apply for information technology can do so.” On the other hand, the Industries Minister also said that the first meeting of the Industrial Promotion Board formed by the state government will be held on September 15. Besides, there is a proposal to invest Tk 2,000 crore in the foundry industry, he said. In this context, Industries Minister Perth Chatterjee said, “India is a promising state in the engineering industry.”

On the other hand, in response to the Governor’s tweet about the state’s industrial conference, the Industries Minister said, “Ask the central government how much industry has done. Unemployment rate is the highest in four decades. We have reduced the unemployment rate by 40 per cent. Industries Minister Perth Chatterjee gave a strong response to Visva-Bharati. He said, “Visva-Bharati is shaking its head in shame. It needs to be resolved through dialogue.”

