Jadavpur University: Serious allegation, many students are ‘victims’ of a non-Jadavpur professor!

#Kolkata: Explosive allegations of Jadavpur University student. It is alleged that teacher Atanu Saha, who was accused of having intercourse with a promise of marriage, treated many other students in the same way. The accused teacher used to threaten other students by saying that the term of the students is up to the academic year, but the teacher will stay at the university. So the mouth can not be opened. He used to prevent the complaint by exerting practical influence.

Meanwhile, the accused teacher is not at home as soon as the allegation comes to light. That is what the security guard of his house said. It is learned that the accused Professor Atanu Saha has not been at home since yesterday afternoon. The locals of the residence claimed that other women used to come to Atanu Saha’s flat from time to time.

According to Jadavpur police sources, the police went to the accused’s house but did not find the teacher. The complainant student has already undergone a medical examination. Alipore court has applied for a confidential statement on behalf of the police. Police are thinking of going to Maldar’s house as the accused’s phone is switched off.

According to Jadavpur University sources, the accused professor is the head of a department of the university. The complainant claimed that the professor had sexual intercourse more than once a year ago with the promise of marriage. The victim further said that the professor did not agree to accept her offer of marriage recently. He was forced to approach the police. A written complaint has been lodged against the professor at Jadavpur police station. After that, however, the university authorities removed the professor from the post of the head of the department.